Somalia: At Least Four AMISOM Soldiers Killed in IED Attack

At least four AU peacekeepers are reported to have been killed in several blasts near Afgoye district in Lower Shabelle region on Saturday morning, residents and witnesses said.

Twin explosions resulted from remote-controlled roadside bombs were targeting AMISOM convoy on the outskirts of Afgoye, killing four African Union soldiers serving with AMISOM, according to residents.

The blasts tore through two army vehicles. The AMISOM convoy came under IED attack as it left Mogadishu and heading to towns in Lower Shabelle region.

Al shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack thought its affiliated media outlets.

AMISOM - African Union Mission in Somalia is yet to release its own statement concerning the attack and the death of the peacekeepers claimed by the Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab militants.