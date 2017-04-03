Somalia: Cholera Spreads in Famine-Threatened Somalia

The UN Children"s Fund (Unicef) reported today the increase to 18,400 cases of cholera and acute diarrheal diseases in Somalia this year, higher than the figure reported in 2016.

While the number of children with severe acute malnutrition increases in this country, the infectious-contagious disease also accelerates, which is demonstrated in the figure of 15, 600 in 2017, compared to the previous one, pointed out Unicef.

'These data are a wake-up call; Children die of malnutrition, hunger, thirst and disease, 'assured the regional director of that agency for eastern and southern Africa, Leila Pakkala.

The office warned that minors with severe malnutrition are nine times more likely to die from one of those ills than those who are well fed.

'We have the opportunity now to avoid a massive loss of life,' Pakkala noted.

The appeal for UNICEF funds for Somalia this year increased from 61.4 million euros to 136.8 million; And by mid-March, the financial deficit was 54 percent.

Six years after the declaration of famine, this Horn of Africa country is once again on the brink of catastrophe, noted officials from the UN agency.

Most of those affected by these intestinal diseases are children of early childhood, according to the spokesman of the United Nations, Christophe Boulierac, who reported that therapeutic food was distributed to 35,400 children with acute malnutrition in the months of January and February 2017.

Faced with such figures provided by Unicef â€‹â€‹the concern increases, as they account for 58 percent of the rate of severe child malnutrition, compared with the first two months of last year.

This country suffers from the worst drought in recent years, which has caused its inhabitants to drink non-potable water, and in turn, the outbreak of cholera and serious infectious diseases.