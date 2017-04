Alshabaab militant group on Sunday introduced a new curriculum for primary and secondary schools in places under their… Read more »

The late Lawmaker has been lying on bed for several months due to the illness. The body of the deceased MP is expected to be laid to rest in a state funeral in the capital.

A member of the 9th Somali Parliament Ali Cumar Nur has died Saturday after suffering a heart illness in Mogadishu. The MP passed away at Aden Adde International Airport in the morning from heart attack. He was on a flight to Nairobi for treatment, according to fellow lawmakers.

