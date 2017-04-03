Zimbabwe: Harare to Elect Deputy Mayor

Harare City Council will tomorrow elect a new deputy mayor following the resignation of Cllr Christopher Mbanga after he was directed to step down by MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai. Cllr Mbanga, who was elected following the death of Thomas Muzuwa in 2015, fell out of favour with the MDC-T leadership when he defied the party on the appointment of James Mushore as Harare town clerk.

Cllr Enock Mupamawonde is now earmarked to replace him although most councillors wanted Cllr Mbanga to finish his term despite past differences.

Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni confirmed the development yesterday saying elections for his deputy will be conducted during a full council meeting.

He said every councillor was eligible to contest for the position.

"Following the stepping down of Cllr Mbanga, council will this Tuesday vote in a new deputy leader of council," he said.

Asked if the embattled MDC-T leader Mr Tsvangirai will not influence in the voting process, Cllr Manyenyeni said: "I am not sure which people are likely to influence the 44 councillors."

Before his resignation, Cllr Mbanga had been under pressure from Mayor Manyenyeni to step down, but according to sources, the mayor pleaded with Mr Tsvangirai to allow him to finish his term.

In his resignation letter, Cllr Mbanga said it was with a heavy heart that he had decided to resign from his post.