Tanzania: Charcoal Consumption Likely to Double By 2030

Morogoro — Natural Resources and Tourism Minister Jumanne Maghembe has estimated charcoal consumption to increase to 4.6 tonnes by 2030 from 2.3 tonnes in 2012 unless concerted efforts are taken to abate the trend.

Professor Maghembe, in a speech read on his behalf by Morogoro District Commissioner Regina Chonjo, said the country is endowed with different alternative sources of energy but charcoal constitutes 85 per cent of the used sources.

Speaking at the national tree- planting day here over the weekend, other energy sources like petrol constitute 9.3 per cent, electricity 4.5 per cent and coal and other energy sources 1.2 per cent of the total needs.

April 1, every year, is the national tree-planting day. "It is clear that majority people in urban areas rely on charcoal for cooking in their homes," argued Prof Maghembe, noting that charcoal demand keeps increasing on daily basis due to a number of reasons, including swelling population, soaring prices and shortage of alternative fuels like electricity and gas.

The minister warned that increasing use of charcoal will lead to massive deforestations, which will in turn affect the lives of people and wild animals.

"Although many people depend on charcoal for cooking, we have no choice but to take measures that will ensure sustainable charcoal making, ensuring that forests are not destroyed," explained the minister. Professor Maghembe added that this year's theme 'Plant a tree, take care of forests for sustainable cooking fuel', strongly advocates for caring of forests in the country.

"Planting and taking care of forests will ensure sustainable supply of ecological services from forests, including water for use at homes, industries, agriculture and electricity generation," he said. Other benefits from the forests include honey, medicine, mushroom, soil fertility and improved climate conditions that will mitigate negative climate change effects.

The minister underscored the need of making the forest protection as permanent agenda in all development issues of the regions, districts and villages to ensure the entire public participation. He called on families to establish seedling tree nurseries for planting in their farms to help the country achieve its goals of planting trees.

Tanzania Forests Services Agency (TFSA) Director Prof Dos Santos Silayo said the agency recognizes its responsibility of assisting the nation to tackle drought issues.

Prof Silayo said TFSA supports government's effort in tackling drought through tree planting programmes, provision of advices to the public and other stakeholders on tree planting.