Tanzania: Sumatra Halts Illegal Charges On in-Transit Vehicles

SURFACE and Marine Transport Authority (SUMATRA) yesterday stopped the illegally introduced charges by In-transit Tanzania Drivers Association (ITDA), threatening to drag the culprits to court.

The association has since last December been siphoning 12 US dollars (about 25,000/-) per vehicle on transit to the neighbouring countries through the Dar es Salaam Port. According to the aggrieved Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (TAFFA), ITDA has in the past four months collected over 200,000 dollars (about 500m/-).

SUMATRA convened an emergency meeting with port stakeholders, including ITDA Head Jimmy Mwalugelo, in the city yesterday, over the covertly imposed charges, which seem to have discouraged the port customers.

SUMATRA Director General Gilliard Ngewe told reporters after the meeting that the authority was equally anxious to know under which law the association got the legal powers to introduce the fees. Mr Ngewe noted that the association did not follow legal procedures to enable them impose the fee, the fact which Mr Mwalugelo confessed at the meeting.

"It's us (SUMATRA) who have the authority to impose new charges in the transport sector... anyone seeking to introduce charges should apply to us and then consult stakeholders by collecting views before effecting the new charges," said Mr Ngewe, noting that ITDA bypassed the procedures.

He said the authority has ordered Mr Mwalugelo to stop charging the in-transit vehicles effective yesterday, saying the ITDA Head will be arraigned before the court over the illegal conduct.

TAFFA's Secretary General Tony Swai described the charge as sabotage to the port at the time President John Magufuli was working hard to improve the port services and attract more customers. "These charges are adding up to the costs of importing through the Dar es Salaam port.

They scare away customers from the neighbouring countries. And we have already received many complaints from the port users regarding the charges," said Mr Swai, adding that the port has so far lost about 50 per cent of in-transit vehicles due to the charges.

In a recent letter to SUMATRA, the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) asked the transport regulator to clarify to customers who had raised concern over the new fee, believing that the authority was aware of the matter.

The letter, signed by TPA Acting Director General Lazaro Twange says the fee was charged on vehicle's plate number with a picture of the flag of a country to where the vehicle is destined as well as a sticker showing the name of the driver and number of driving licence.

"The issue has sparked complaints among customers who think that it is TPA's plan to increase the port charges," part of the letter says.

It further says that the major duty of ITDA was to assign drivers for the in-transit vehicles, but now the association is coordinating issues of insurance, which is not stated in their registration certificate.