1 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Al-Basher to Address African Justice Conference On Sunday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher will address, tomorrow, Sunday, at the Friendship Hall, the First African Conference of Heads of Justice and Higher Courts.

The Deputy Chief Justice, Abdul Majid Idriss, who chaired the conference Higher Committee said in press statements that 40 African countries will attend the conference with participation of international judiciary organizations from China, India, Malaysia and Indonesia.

He indicated that all the African countries were invited to attend the conference.

Sudan

Establish Alternative Judicial System in Africa - Chief Justice

The Chief Justice, Haidar Ahmed Dafalla, has called for establishment of an alternative regional judicial system from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.