Africa: Al-Basher to Address African Justice Conference On Sunday

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher will address, tomorrow, Sunday, at the Friendship Hall, the First African Conference of Heads of Justice and Higher Courts.

The Deputy Chief Justice, Abdul Majid Idriss, who chaired the conference Higher Committee said in press statements that 40 African countries will attend the conference with participation of international judiciary organizations from China, India, Malaysia and Indonesia.

He indicated that all the African countries were invited to attend the conference.