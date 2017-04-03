Sudan: Chairman of Council of States Calls for Strengthening Parliamentary Cooperation Between Sudan and France

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Council of States, Dr. Omer Suleiman Adam has affirmed Sudan keenness to strengthen its relations with France to serve the joint interests between the two countries in all domains.

Dr. Suleiman who received, Saturday, a delegation representing the French Senate, called for supporting Sudan-French parliamentary cooperation.

He briefed the French parliamentarians on the overall political and constitutional situations in the country following the signing of the National Document, referring to the participation of all political forces in the National Dialogue.

The Chairman of the French delegation, on his part, has affirmed his countries keenness to develop relations with Sudan.

The official talks between the Council of State and the French Senate stared, Saturday, at the Council of States' HQs.

The talks covered strengthening the parliamentary, trade, higher education, tourism, information and antiquities fields.