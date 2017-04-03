1 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher - National Dialogue One of Creations of Sudanese People

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has pointed out that the National Dialogue is one of the originations of the Sudanese people, describing it as a model for solving the African issues.

Al-Basher addressing the National Congress Woman Sector Conference, Saturday, at the Friendship Hall, has affirmed that the international community supports the National Dialogue as it considered serious dialogue, specially, after signing the National Document and the outcomes of the National Dialogue.

He lauded the role being played by woman in all the government institutions and the executive bodies, pledging to empower woman in economi8c fields.

