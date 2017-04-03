2 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Ruling Party Member Arrested for Smuggling Viagra

El Gedaref — Osman Goru, member of Sudan's National Congress Party, was arrested in eastern Sudan last week.

Goru, who is a member of the El Gedaref Legislative Council, was on his way from El Gallabat on the Sudanese-Ethiopian border to El Gedaref town, when he was stopped at Doka checkpoint and his car was searched.

Officers found 1,000 injection syringes, 10,000 contraceptive pills, and a quantity of Viagra capsules in the vehicle.

Goru was charged with smuggling, and released on bail, a source told Radio Dabanga from El Gedaref.

Sources in Khartoum have earlier reported to Radio Dabanga about the increased use of analgesics and other medicines as drugs, in particular among students.

In February, the West Kordofan Combating Drugs Brigade reported the seizure of 119,900 Tramadol pills hidden inside a petrol tanker near En Nahud. The tanker, smuggled into the country via North Darfur, was reportedly on its way to Khartoum.

