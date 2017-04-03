2 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Blinded Sudanese Patients to Be Treated

Omdurman — On Thursday, the Khartoum state Ministry of Health ordered the management of the Makkah Eye Hospitals in Sudan to arrange treatment for the 34 people who recently lost their eyesight in the hospital.

In February, more than 45 patients at the Makkah Eye Complex in Omdurman who received an injection in their eyes have partly or completely been blinded.

Avastin is injected directly into the eye to treat problems of the retina. 34 patients have completely lost their eyesight.

After the incident, the Ministry of Health immediately ordered a thorough investigation and the closure of the Complex in Omdurman for new cases.

Sources in Khartoum claim that the medicine was expired. Dr Mohamed Abbas Forawi, member of a private therapeutic institution, told the press in Khartoum end February that all the remaining bottles and packages were removed from the hospital's stores.

The Makkah Eye Complex in Khartoum is still running.

