Alshabaab militant group on Sunday introduced a new curriculum for primary and secondary schools in places under their control. The launching ceremony attended by Alshabaab's spokesperson Ali Dheere took place in Saakow Middle Juba.

The group says the new curriculum intends to replace foreign elements in the curriculum mostly used across Somalia. English is excluded in the new curriculum and replaced by Arabic.

The curriculum was prepared by the group's Education and Youth Engagement Center.