Kenya: IEBC Announces 41,000 Job Vacancies Ahead of Polls

By John Ngirachu

The electoral commission is looking to employ 41,940 staff for the 30-day voter verification period, which is scheduled to start on May 10.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is also seeking to fill 32 vacancies.

40,000 CLERKS

These are permanent jobs-- a Constituency Elections Coordinator for Kasarani, 30 County Information Communication Technology Officers and an administrative assistant for Dadaab Constituency.

"The temporary staff will support our field staff during the 30-day voter verification period (May 10 - June 9)," IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba said in advertisement in the Nation today.

The temporary jobs are: 290 Constituency Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) clerks, 1,450 Register of Voters Verification Assistants and 40,200 Voter Verification Clerks.

This means that there will be one ICT clerk per constituency, one voter verification assistant per ward and one clerk per polling station for the voter verification.

"All jobs are applied online," the IEBC said, and asked applicants to look up the duties, qualifications, requirements and application procedures on its website, www.iebc.or.ke.

DEAD VOTERS

The commission was on Monday morning yet to publish these details on its website.

Verification of the voters register involves having all registered voters confirming their details as well as removing from the roll those who have died.

IEBC officials have told the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that the final register should be ready at least one month to the date of the August 8 General Election.

This is because after verification, the IEBC then cleans up the register and comes up with the version against which voters' names will be checked on the polling day.

The committee also asked the electoral commission to submit an interim voters' register to parties by the end of March to enable them hold their nominations well.

Members of the committee told the IEBC's top officials that this would amount to the technical assistance it has said it could offer parties during their primaries.

MISCHIEF

"We are not telling you we want a final one. Give us a draft. We're trying to help political parties. Let us have an interim register pending your own verification," said JLAC chairman Samuel Chepkong'a at a meeting with the commission.

"If this interim register is not available, we're going to have a lot of disputes after the party primaries. IEBC's technical support to parties in the primaries is this interim register," said Nyeri Woman Representative Priscilla Nyokabi.

Mr Chepkong'a said the idea of giving parties the register is to minimise mischief in the nominations.

Party officials conducting the nominations would ideally only allow their members to vote depending on IEBC's record of their polling stations.

