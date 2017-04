Turkey Prime Minister Sayn Bekir Bozda on Sunday jetted into Somalia as the country once assess on how to assist the country in the ongoing drought. Bozda was accompanied by a delegation from Ankarra.

He was welcomed by Somalia Deputy PM Mahdi Mohamed Guled and Foreign Minister Yusuf Garad. Bolza will also hold bilatetal talks with with Somalia officials on matters development.

Turkey has been a key partner to Somalia's development and was the first country to react to the famine in 2011.