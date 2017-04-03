Kenya: Leave Joho Alone, I'll Beat Him At the Ballot, Says Hassan Omar

Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar has said Governor Hassan Joho should not be blocked from defending his seat in the August 8 elections on claims of forging his KCSE certificate.

Instead, Mr Omar said Mr Joho should be on the ballot paper, so that he can get an opportunity to defeat him.

Addressing Wiper party supporters at Changamwe's Akamba Handcraft workshop, Mr Omar opposed what he said is the government's scheme to bar the governor from the elections on grounds of forgery.

"I want the D-minus guy on the ballot. He is beatable. He has done nothing for the people of Mombasa. The many efforts to stop him from being on the ballot through freezing of his bank accounts and other means is not viable," said Mr Omar.

He further accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of "shifting the conversation of Mombasa County" and unknowingly Mr Joho.

"They (State) are also playing into his hands by freezing his bank accounts and others tactics," the senator said.

KEEP OFF

He told President Kenyatta to keep off Mombasa politics saying his involvement will not determine who will be the next governor.

"Uhuru Kenyatta and his theatrics will not decide the elections in Mombasa County. President Kenyatta cannot influence the election outcome.

"The Jubilee Party and the guy they are in war of words with will not get the seat. Just leave the guy alone because we can handle him and beat him. Let Joho be on the ballot so that we can beat him," said Mr Omar.

Mr Omar lashed at the Mombasa governor, saying he is seeking sympathy voters from the electorate through his endless public spats with the President.

"There is nothing like sympathy votes. If you don't have sympathy for Mombasa people, you should not expect them to have sympathy for you on August 8," added Mr Omar.

TAXATION

He accused Mr Joho's administration f failure to curb excessive taxation on small scale traders, inability to address water shortage, inequality in the employment and discriminating against people on the "basis of religion, tribes and races".

Mr Omar also assured National Super Alliance (Nasa) supporters that his Wiper party will not leave the coalition even if their leader Kalonzo Musyoka will not be the flag bearer.

"We have no reason to leave Nasa. We are not foolish. As a party, we shall pursue our agenda to the best our ability. Those who want Wiper out are those who want to simply paint Wiper in bad light. We take great offense at those, who pretend they can say anything but Wiper cannot say the same thing," he added.