Kenya: Good Academic Papers Useless, Say Frustrated Jobless Kenyans

Kenyans are increasingly getting disillusioned with their genuine papers because they can't find jobs, despite a government crackdown on those with fake certificates.

A study by a Catholic institution, Jesuit Hakimani Centre, into the 2017 election agenda has returned a disappointing perception among Kenyans on the value of education to their lives.

'WORTHLESS'

Despite more Kenyans enrolling for higher education, the report says the same people now feel they have been making worthless investments.

It shows that eight in 10 Kenyans (76 per cent) see having good papers as a useless possession because they cannot find jobs or be guaranteed of employment once they are through with studies.

Seventy-seven per cent of this disenchanted group blame the universities they study in for giving them education that does not respond to market demands.

But another 40 per cent also blame the government for doing little to nurture talent or have them develop skills outside of the classroom.

TECHNICAL SKILLS

The findings question the logic behind killing middle-level colleges in a recent frenzy that saw majority of them elevated to universities to offer degrees, at the expense of training technical skills.

"Many educated youth, including those with Mas, will slowly abandon the whole idea of the so called "white collar jobs," Dr Elias Mokua, the Centre's Director told the Nation.

"In fact, the findings indicate a great approval for both intensifying extra-curricular activities and polytechnics and other skill-drilling institutions."

The report may dilute government efforts to crackdown on institutions issuing fake certificates to politicians as authorities emphasise on authentic documents.

Last week, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho ran into trouble over the authenticity of his result slip.

HOPE

The governor has since admitted he scored a D- in his high school exams, putting to question the validity of his degrees.

Other politicians like Starehe's Maina Kamanda, Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Uasin Gishu aspirant Zedekiah Buzeki and Belgut aspirant Nelson Koech are fighting claims of forging papers in one way or the other.

However, the study found that Kenyans in general will not consider someone's education or credibility when voting.

"While most youth do appreciate educated people, most will not use it as the main basis for electing a candidate," Dr Mokua says.

"From the research, it is evident that the youth will choose whoever manages to raise their hope for a better future."

TRACK RECORD

Just 20 per cent said they would look out for leaders with a clean track-record, indicating that other factors such as tribe other than personality influence choice of leaders.

It means that leaders who will provide youth with some form of activity to earn a living will be voted in regardless of who they are.

This may include negative things such hiring them to fight an opponent, pasting posters, registering party members or campaigning among the youth.

It may also include good things such as creating projects for them, providing loans or getting them jobs.

"For D-Minusers (sic), the success of Joho demonstrates that education is not the only way to finding happiness/success in life. Alternatives exist. Remaining positive in life, working hard and a bit of luck (or blessing for the God fearing) is all you need," Dr Mokua says.

1,014 ADULTS

"At the ballot, they are likely to use a 'protest vote' against a candidate they have been made to believe is responsible for their misery."

The study was conducted in 24 counties around the country between November and December last year, targeting 1,014 adult Kenyans.

It was meant to discuss and prioritise the agenda to be fronted by politicians.

While most people are concerned about the state of agriculture, corruption, health, security and education; findings show people do not trust politicians to implement what they promise.

AGENDA

Nine in 10 people, for example, viewed party manifestos as public relations gimmicks.

In short, they do not feel the upcoming elections even have an agenda.

They feel politicians are busy attacking each other's personalities as opposed to contesting over whose policies are better.

The counties studies include Baringo, Bungoma, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Makueni, Meru, Migori, Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Narok, Nyeri, Siaya and Trans Nzoia.