1 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Leopards Hunt Down Nzoia to Climb Second

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — AFC Leopards came from a goal down to silence Nzoia Sugar 2-1 and move second on the standings in a Kenyan Premier League match played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Elvis Rupia sent Nzoia ahead on the 10th minute to see the Bernard Mwalala side lead at the break before Gilbert Fiamenyo levelled the scores two minutes into the second half.

Allan Kateregga gave AFC Leopards the winner in the 70th minute to ensure Ingwe continue their perfect start to the Premier League as they sit second on six points same as their bitter rivals Gor Mahia who travel to Western Stima on Sunday.

In other results, Dan Sserunkuma was on target as Bandari thrashed Muhoroni Youth 3-0 to go top of the table on seven points.

In the early kick-off, Ulinzi Stars picked their first win of the season thanks to their 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks with Samuel Onyango netting the all important goal.

Elsewhere, Posta Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Kakamega Homeboyz.

-Developing Story-

