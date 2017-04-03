2 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta, Seychellois Counterpart to Hold Bilats Monday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Monday hold bilateral talks with Seychelles President Danny Faure who will jet into the country for a two day state visit.

Ties between the two countries have for long been cordial especially with the support the Seychelles has extended in fighting and exterminating piracy in the Indian Ocean waters, which also affected tourism in Kenya.

Kenya's national airline Kenya Airways presently flies between Nairobi and Mahe, the main island of the archipelago, four times a week providing connectivity between the two countries.

Danny Faure was sworn in as the new president of Seychelles last year, after thousands marched through the capital of the East African island nation to support him after the previous President James Michel resigned.

Faure has been Vice President since 2010 and his mandate as the new head of state will cover the rest of Michel's term, four years and about three months. Michel won the presidential election in December, earning a term of five years.

The Seychelles' constitution makes provision for the vice president to assume power in the event of the president's death, resignation or removal from office instead of allowing for fresh elections to take place.

An opposition coalition is however calling for an amendment of the constitution and said that it would recognise the new President.

Kenya

Election Board Announces 41,000 Jobs Ahead of Polls

The electoral commission is looking to employ 41,940 staff for the 30-day voter verification period, which is scheduled… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.