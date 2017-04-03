Kenya: President Kenyatta, Seychellois Counterpart to Hold Bilats Monday

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Monday hold bilateral talks with Seychelles President Danny Faure who will jet into the country for a two day state visit.

Ties between the two countries have for long been cordial especially with the support the Seychelles has extended in fighting and exterminating piracy in the Indian Ocean waters, which also affected tourism in Kenya.

Kenya's national airline Kenya Airways presently flies between Nairobi and Mahe, the main island of the archipelago, four times a week providing connectivity between the two countries.

Danny Faure was sworn in as the new president of Seychelles last year, after thousands marched through the capital of the East African island nation to support him after the previous President James Michel resigned.

Faure has been Vice President since 2010 and his mandate as the new head of state will cover the rest of Michel's term, four years and about three months. Michel won the presidential election in December, earning a term of five years.

The Seychelles' constitution makes provision for the vice president to assume power in the event of the president's death, resignation or removal from office instead of allowing for fresh elections to take place.

An opposition coalition is however calling for an amendment of the constitution and said that it would recognise the new President.