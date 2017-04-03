2 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Power and Principle - Has Zuma Checked Reason and Rationality At the Door?

opinion By Yonela Diko

If the ANC government continues to be seen as continually despising and disregarding the people or the law, if suddenly as this government we are held no better than the caprice of a mob, then the alienation of people's affections for the ANC and the government will be the natural consequence.

Comradeship, which must by definition possess an intrinsic revolutionary value, has been the ANC's inter-relations governing mantra for 105 years. It is comradeship that has meant that, despite our reservations about many activities done by those privileged to lead the ANC in that elections cycle, we will try by all means to maintain comradeship as the lifeblood of the organisation.

The society we are honoured to lead, which does not always share this intrinsic revolutionary value, has watched in shock as many of us chose not to overtly attack one another as ANC leaders, preferring to leave the attacks internally and always portray a united public front. This has resulted in many comrades being called lackeys, yes-men, protecting corruption and singing for their supper.

The only time comradeship ever collapses, however, is when those privileged to lead become legalistic when they are called to honour comradeship, using among other...

