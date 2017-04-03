2 April 2017

Kenya: Gor Fall to Western Stima, Tusker End Poor Run

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Gor Mahia's hopes of returning to the top of the Kenyan Premier League table were thwarted after they suffered their first loss of the season, falling 2-1 away to Western Stima on Sunday.

Jacques Tuyisenge had given K'Ogalo an early lead at the quarter hour mark from the spot to see his side go to the breather ahead.

Western Stima returned a better side in the second half with Fredrick Shimonyo restoring parity for the host in the 67th minute before Kennedy Otieno sealed the win with nine minutes to stoppage time.

The win saw Gor remain third on six points same as their rivals AFC Leopards who are second on a better goal difference and a match at hand.

Western Stima on the other hand picked their first win of the season to sit 13th of three points but have a match at hand.

Gor controlled the opening half with Burundian defender Karim Niizigiyimana coming close in the 33rd minute through a wonderful strike but the Western Stima coach was alert to parry the shot for a fruitless corner.

After the break, attacking midfielder Francis Kahata had a chance to double the scores for the 15-time record Kenyan Premier League champions, but saw his attempt calmly collected by the keeper.

K'Ogalo head coach Jose 'Ze Maria' withdrew Timothy Otieno for Meddie Kagere but the change could not take immediate effect as Western Stima drew level on the other end.

George 'Black Berry' Odhiambo was brought in for Ernest Wendo as Ze Maria strengthened his forward, seeking to reclaim the lead.

However, its Western Stima who went ahead in the 81st minute through Kennedy Otieno, a lead that they held for the victory.

Elsewhere, Cercidy Okeyo's penalty was enough to see defending champions Tusker FC end a poor run, picking a 1-0 win over Chemelil Sugar, Mathare United went down 2-1 to Sofapaka, Sony Sugar beat Thika United 1-0 while Nakumatt FC beat basement side Zoo FC 2-0.

