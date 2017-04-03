Uganda: Girl Stabs Own Sister to Death Over a Lover

Kanungu — Police in Kanungu District are hunting for a teenager who allegedly stabbed her sister over a lover. Gift Asiimwe died on the way to Bwindi Community Hospital in Kayonza Sub-county.

The two are residents of Rutwe cell in Kanyantorogo Sub County.

Paddy Tumwendeze Rwozi, the Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations Department at Kihihi police station, says the girl who is at large stabbed her sister accusing her of eloping with her husband Gideon Natukunda.

Asiimwe was a mobile money agent in Kanyantorogo Trading Centre.

It is alleged that the attacker stabbed her sister on the neck at about 9:30 pm on Saturday.

Mr Tumwendeze says they have started investigations into the incident.