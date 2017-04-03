3 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Girl Stabs Own Sister to Death Over a Lover

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Edson Kinene

Kanungu — Police in Kanungu District are hunting for a teenager who allegedly stabbed her sister over a lover. Gift Asiimwe died on the way to Bwindi Community Hospital in Kayonza Sub-county.

The two are residents of Rutwe cell in Kanyantorogo Sub County.

Paddy Tumwendeze Rwozi, the Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations Department at Kihihi police station, says the girl who is at large stabbed her sister accusing her of eloping with her husband Gideon Natukunda.

Asiimwe was a mobile money agent in Kanyantorogo Trading Centre.

It is alleged that the attacker stabbed her sister on the neck at about 9:30 pm on Saturday.

Mr Tumwendeze says they have started investigations into the incident.

Uganda

Govt Criticised Over Corrupt Magistrates

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe has criticised the Inspector General of Government (IGG) on account of not prosecuting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.