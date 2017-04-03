2 April 2017

Somalia: Turkish Deputy PM Brings Goodies to Mogadishu

By Abdulkadir Khalif

Mogadishu — Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday with a bag of goodies. Mr Kaynak and his delegation were received at Mogadishu's the Aden Abdulle International Airport by Somalia's Deputy PM Mahdi Mohamed Guled and several state officials.

The Turkish delegation immediately held talks with the Somali officials at the airport on, among other issues, the current drought in the Horn of Africa region. Later, Mr Kaynak handed over to the Mogadishu authorities 52 trucks and earthmovers donated by the government of Turkey to host municipality.

The deputy premier also handed over to the Mogadishu leaders a plant for the manufacture of building materials.

"I trust these trucks and the plant being handed over today will help the municipality to boost the city's recovery from the civil war," said Mr Kaynak.

The Turkish deputy premier promised that his country would continue assisting Somalia in tackling the devastating drought.

"We shall also join you to research and find solutions to the recurring droughts in this region," he added.

Turkey is the most visible European donor, assisting Somalia in the implementation of various projects in health, education and infrastructure.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited Somalia twice since August 2011, promising continued support.

