Africa: Morocco to Host Mo Ibrahim Foundation Talks

Nairobi — The 2017 Mo Ibrahim Foundation annual Governance Weekend will be held in Marrakech - Morocco from April 7-9. A press release from the Foundation identifies the Palmeraie Resort as the venue for this year's meeting.

The three-day event brings together prominent African and Africa-focused leaders, civil society representatives, multilateral and regional institutions and Africa's international partners to identify policy challenges and possible solutions.

Violent extremism

The conversation is normally extended to a wider audience through music, art and sport at major public events, showcasing some of Africa's brightest talent. The Foundation has released a report that sets the stage for high-level discussions in Morocco.

The priority areas for the Marrakech talks, according to the report, include violent extremism and migration, the risk of a democratic recession and the need for an inclusive economic growth

Key speakers expected include the Founder and Chair, Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Dr Mo Ibrahim, the President of African Development Bank Dr Akinwumi Adesina and former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

Also expected are the Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, Mr Sello Hatang, Nigerian investor and the Dangote Group CEO, Mr Aliko Dangote, and Mr Abdoulie Bathily, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Africa

The talks will be moderated by Mr Abdelamalek Alaoui, the Founder and CEO, Guepard Group, the BBC HardTalk presenter Ms Zeinab Badawi, and Ms Jendayi Fraser, the President and CEO of 50 Ventures, LLC

Support progress

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation was established in 2006 with a focus on the critical importance of leadership and governance in Africa.

The Foundation aims to promote positive change on the continent by providing tools to support progress in leadership and governance.

The non-grant making organisation focuses on defining, assessing and enhancing governance and leadership through the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, Ibrahim Forum and Ibrahim Fellowships and Scholarships.