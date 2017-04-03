East Africa: ICT Holds the Key to Success for EA Businesses

Microsoft has been a big proponent of cloud computing, asking businesses to sign up for this service. JOHN GALLIGAN, the senior director of global government affairs at Microsoft speaks about the benefits to businesses and challenges of corporate digital transformation.

What do businesses stand to gain by embracing digital transformation?The biggest element for any businesses is the overall cost and efficiency. The global business environment is fast changing and businesses in East Africa need to adapt to this through digital transformation.

However, we have seen them hold back due to lack of a digital strategy and skills and poor IT policies. It will basically make organisations more digital ready, and have employees equipped with technology skills compared with the current traditional set up where it is only the IT department that is depended on for these kinds of skills.

We need to rework the current traditional companies' mentality where firms want to behave like start-ups, but they usually don't have the technology infrastructure of firms that have embraced digital transformation from the start. This transformation is the only way to improve efficiency and increase production, and it touches on all sectors.

Business owners do not fully trust cloud data storage. How do you intend to deal with this?Any disruptive technology always has a level of uncertainty, especially on its usage. When people don't fully understand technology then these fears come up. Cloud data storage does challenge the existing frameworks in terms of data ownership versus security, sovereignty versus control, data flow versus privacy.

There is that fear that the technology is moving at a faster pace than we can conceive and people don't like holding onto obsolete technology.

However, as much as cloud computing trends don't match adoption rates, we are still seeing growth especially within this continent and the East African region as businesses see this as an affordable alternative to storing data. However, we are not blind to the challenges relating to access, security and government policies, and we are constantly improving on them.

Technology has been blamed for massive job losses, as it replaces departments and servers. Should this be a cause for concern for the region's corporates?It really depends on how you look at it. When you narrow down to what the technology can achieve for a company and business, the opportunities it offers, then I don't think we can talk about job losses.

How can startups gain from this technology?The continent is abuzz with a technology revolution. We are seeing incubation centres in Nairobi with a thriving technology community.

We have start-ups gearing to provide services to the market and the cloud service. Modern start-ups are technocentric and we have seen them invest more in these kinds of technologies than the tradition server storage systems.

We have also seen people creating businesses out of this and it is actually encouraging to note that the continent's startups are aggressive on this end.

How affordable is cloud computing?The cost of cloud services isn't really high. However, especially for this market, we are looking at innovative ways to complement the existing models to ensure wider uptake and access.

One of the ways is through having providers with low bandwidth options, which reduces the overall costs. We have seen great improvements within the region on Internet infrastructure, which has improved the quality of bandwidth.

Are African telcos creating an enabling environments for the adoption of these technologies?Yes they are. We have seen them improve over the years the services they are offering as ISP providers. We have also seen the quality of connection improve dramatically, through the sea cabling network, which again is a cheaper alternative to the satellite connection.