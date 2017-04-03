Photo: The Observer

IGP Kale Kayihura chats with some police officers at Lubaga cathedral recently

Police chief briefs Museveni daily on investigation

Police chief Gen Kale Kayihura has for the first time addressed the friction between police and other security agencies investigating the murder of Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the former police spokesman.

Kaweesi, his driver and bodyguard, were gunned down on March 17 a few metres from his home in Kulambiro, Nakawa division, Kampala. The agencies, which include Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), Internal Security Organization (ISO) as well as Special Forces Command (SFC), are split on whether the investigation should focus on a possible inside job within police or external factors such as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Another bone of contention is on who should interrogate Kaweesi's four cell phones. The Observer caught up with Kayihura on Friday at the Senior Command and Staff College, Bwebajja, during the pass-out of police officers.

In an interview, Kayihura said the investigation is firmly under the control of the police, and not intelligence agencies. Kayihura said no security agency will divert police from the Kaweesi murder investigation.

"We are the lead investigators of all criminal cases, including the Kaweesi murder; so, anybody who thinks [he/she] can take over Kaweesi's case is just wasting time," he said.

"I personally update the president about the investigations into the murder of Kaweesi on a daily basis and he appreciates our job."

Kayihura added that no security agency can fully investigate the murder of Kaweesi without involving the police. Asked about the reported friction between police's Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and other agencies, Kayihura said all was okay.

"CMI and ISO can write their report about the Kaweesi murder, but it is the police which will do the investigation and apprehend the killers," he said firmly.

Recently, The Observer reported some friction amongst security agencies over the investigation.

For instance, it was reported that CMI and ISO had wanted the investigation to focus on police officers, who were known be at loggerheads with Kaweesi, while CID saw ADF rebels as the more plausible link.

AVOID WEALTH

At the function, where Jeje Odongo, the minister of internal affairs, was chief guest, 73 senior officers were commended for passing the junior command course.

The officers were largely reoriented in how to handle operations, shoot, compile field reports and handle riot situations. Kayihura urged police officers not to be too eager to accumulate wealth because they would run into problems.

"All of you are still young, just below 45 years of age; so, take your time to get wealth. This system of grabbing wealth from all angles should stop. Don't rush for this lucrative wealth because it will lead you into problems," he advised.

Kayihura further said that police officers have been making mistakes in operations because they lacked some critical skills.

"I want to assure you that most of the mistakes which officers are making in the field are due to lack of training.

"Majority of officers have been doing their operations on guesswork," the police chief told the gathering.

He added that since they had now obtained skills and training, no mistakes were to be expected in their operations.

"What I can assure you is that you will not see any mistakes from police officers anymore," he said.

Some of the officers who completed their training here, Kayihura said, had made mistakes during the 2016 elections because they lacked skills.

"After realizing that they made some errors in the last elections, we sent them for a course which they have completed," he said.

Kayihura challenged the officers to be result-oriented.

"You have finished the course; you are in the spotlight. You are going back to your stations and I will be giving you marks, and anybody that fails to deliver will be sacked," he told them.

Lamenting the rate of crime in the country, Kayihura noted that the police force lacks the resources needed to train more officers. He pointed out that of the 3,596 police officers lined up for the course, only 290 had so far attended. All officers between the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and commissioner of police are supposed to train.

"We still have a backlog of officers to attend the course and this is due to lack of resources," he said.

Gen Odongo said he would raise the issue of funding for police training with the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga. The minister also urged the officers to use their skills to serve the nation.

"You have obtained skills and you must use them to fight criminals," he said.