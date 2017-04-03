3 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Desperate Stormers Send SOS to Kiwi Centre

New Zealand centre Shaun Treeby has joined the Stormers on a short-term contract as injury cover in midfield.

The experienced Treeby will be with the Stormers for the next four months, as they look to build on what has been an encouraging start to their 2017 Super Rugby campaign.

Director of Rugby Gert Smal said that with three international centres out injured, it was important to bring in an established player as cover.

"Having lost Damian de Allende, Juan de Jongh and Huw Jones to injury this year we needed some experience in midfield and I am sure that Shaun will have a positive impact here in his time with us," he said.

Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks said that he is excited to see what value Treeby adds to the squad.

"Shaun made his Super Rugby debut for the Highlanders in 2011 and has amassed 50 caps, so he is expected to have a big impact here at Newlands.

"He is a proven competitor and can only help some of the talented young players around him to grow in the absence of some quality players we have unfortunately lost through injury this season," he said.

The Stormers' next match is against the Chiefs at Newlands on Saturday, April 8.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Sport24

South Africa

