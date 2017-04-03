Ghana: Sarkodie, Obrafuor Are Not Good 'Singers' - KK Fosu

Highlife artiste KK Fosu has commended rappers who try incorporating singing into their compositions, but has said they still fall short of the standard expected of them as singers.

Artistes, including Obrafuor, Sarkodie, EL and Kofi Kinaata, noted for their raps, are evolving into singers, and can be heard singing on a number of recent tracks.

KK Fosu, who is back on the scene with a new composition, Roll Call, sees the evolution as a good move, given it will make the rappers more versatile, but says rap-singers will need to do more to be regarded as serious singers.

The Sudwe composer explained that unlike rap, which is essentially "talking" and only involves arranging verses, singing "goes with rhythm", which is "not easy", hence "it is good for an artiste to learn how to sing".

Asked if he regarded any of the rap artistes as serious singers, he replied tersely: "No, none of them."

However, KK Fosu was impressed with the exploits of Yaa Pono and says the rapper can do better as a singer than as a rap artiste.

"... Yaa Pono, that boy is great, but it looks like no one is paying attention to his music.

That guy can sing better than rapping, because he falls on notes well, whatever keys he raises the guy makes sense," he told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM's mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo on Friday March 31.

He advised rappers intent on incorporating singing into their compositions to learn it well because "singing is not easy".

KK Fosu's other hit tracks include Number One and Oga.