Ghana: Dancehall Godmother Refuses to Enter 'Queen' Debate

Dancehall artiste Shegah says she will not be drawn into rating who the 'Queen of Ghana Dancehall Music' is.

The godmother, credited with introducing the genre to female musicians in Ghana rightfully says "since I am the godmother, I am indeed the one who should be able to determine who the Dancehall Queen of Ghana is. But I will not because I have not seen enough to crown anybody," She told Joy FM's Lexis Bill on the Drive Time Show on Friday.

"All the ladies in Dancehall are contributing to the development of the art form. To be a queen is not just the music because somebody may have even written the song. If you want a queen, let's give all the ladies mics. Let's put them on stage and let's ask them to battle. The 'Queen' will then emerge. "

Female artistes Kaakie, Miss Vee and recent entrant Ebony are all regarded as Dancehall artistes. The newbies who are making great music have sparked an argument among their fans as to who is the best.

However, Shegah who has re-branded from Shegeh Styla of now defunct popular female group Triple M says the 'Dancehall Queen' argument among the presumed contestants may even be flawed.

"Some of the female artists have publicly come out to say they are not even dancehall artistes.

You may sound like a dancehall artiste because you use a certain rhythm but that does not make you a dancehall artiste. Dancehall is a different ball game altogether.

The chant, the dance, and the stage rock the vibe and many other things make up dancehall. To be Queen is to master all these aspects and I have not seen anyone in that light.

Shegah is set to hit the charts again after a long period of inactivity on the music scene. Her rumoured one million dollar deal with Magic Records, a division of Magic Media seems to have re-energised the artist and given her a new perspective of her dreams.

"I must really thank Magic Records. They have brought me back. This is where I always wanted to be. I have a great management team behind me and I honestly believe the Chairman of the Group will change the way musicians are handled and promoted in Ghana. He is a bit media shy so I cannot name him now."

"I already have Big it Up, a positive chant on life on heavy rotation and I am about to drop a banger with two of the biggest dancehall artistes in West Africa. The song is done and it's going rock the clubs I believe. I am truly grateful. "Shegah said.

Shegah, formerly known as Shegeh Styla was the leader of the first all-female Hip Life group Triple M which churned out hit songs like Girls Girls and Koti.

Shegah says even though she is ready to embrace her new world of opportunity her past with Triple M fills her with nostalgia and will carry the memories with her.

"It was so much fun with the girls. I have very good memories of Triple M. No matter how far I go, Triple M will always be in my heart" Shegah concluded.