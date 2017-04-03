A local petroleum company, Petroline Zimbabwe, has donated a Nissan Hardbody NP300 worth thousands of dollars to police in Ruwa, in a bid to enhance the force's visibility when maintaining law and order in the area.

The vehicle was handed over to the Officer Commanding Harare Suburban District Chief Superintendent Regis Takaitei Chitekwe by the company's deputy general manager, Engineer Johannes Manyenga, in Ruwa last week.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chief Supt Chitekwe said the donation would go a long way in enabling them to achieve their ultimate goal of creating a crime-free society.

"The donation came at a time when ZRP operations were hamstrung by inadequate resources. As you may be aware, ZRP Ruwa had no vehicle to use, it relied on the assistance of other stations.

"Let me thus hasten to applaud the gesture shown by Petroline Zim as it will go a long way in enhancing the station's capacity to fight crime," he said.

He said the vehicle would improve their operational efficacy in peace and security, a vital ingredient for national economic development and prosperity.

Chief Supt Chitekwe said fighting crime was not only reserved for police alone as everyone could play a part in this regard.

"I must acknowledge that as we are here today, ZRP Ruwa has been benefiting a lot from different stakeholders, who have been extending a helping hand in one way or another. Of note, Ruwa Local Board has sacrificed two of their houses which are used as a police station," he said.

He said it was everyone's duty to ensure that the vehicle was put to good use

Eng Manyenga said they will continue to assist in curbing crime as part of their social responsibility.

Ruwa Local Board town planner Mr Enias Chidakwa said they had availed 3,2 hectares of land to the police for the construction of a camp that will provide accommodation to officers.