3 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Firm Donates Vehicle to Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

A local petroleum company, Petroline Zimbabwe, has donated a Nissan Hardbody NP300 worth thousands of dollars to police in Ruwa, in a bid to enhance the force's visibility when maintaining law and order in the area.

The vehicle was handed over to the Officer Commanding Harare Suburban District Chief Superintendent Regis Takaitei Chitekwe by the company's deputy general manager, Engineer Johannes Manyenga, in Ruwa last week.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chief Supt Chitekwe said the donation would go a long way in enabling them to achieve their ultimate goal of creating a crime-free society.

"The donation came at a time when ZRP operations were hamstrung by inadequate resources. As you may be aware, ZRP Ruwa had no vehicle to use, it relied on the assistance of other stations.

"Let me thus hasten to applaud the gesture shown by Petroline Zim as it will go a long way in enhancing the station's capacity to fight crime," he said.

He said the vehicle would improve their operational efficacy in peace and security, a vital ingredient for national economic development and prosperity.

Chief Supt Chitekwe said fighting crime was not only reserved for police alone as everyone could play a part in this regard.

"I must acknowledge that as we are here today, ZRP Ruwa has been benefiting a lot from different stakeholders, who have been extending a helping hand in one way or another. Of note, Ruwa Local Board has sacrificed two of their houses which are used as a police station," he said.

He said it was everyone's duty to ensure that the vehicle was put to good use

Eng Manyenga said they will continue to assist in curbing crime as part of their social responsibility.

Ruwa Local Board town planner Mr Enias Chidakwa said they had availed 3,2 hectares of land to the police for the construction of a camp that will provide accommodation to officers.

Zimbabwe

Hefty Salaries for Idle City Council Bosses

Three Mutare City Council executives who were recently acquitted of gross incompetence will remain at home while… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.