Nigeria: Handle Down Syndrome Children With Care, Expert Tells Parents, Caregivers

Counsellor and founder, Moyinoluwa Rainbow Foundation, Mrs. Tola Makinde, has advised parents, caregivers and communities to always show love and give adequate care to children living with Down Syndrome.

Making the appeal at a recent event to mark the World Down Syndrome Day in Lagos with the theme: 'My voice, my community', she urged the public to roundly condemn a situation whereby Down Syndrome children are ostracised by their parents, families and communities.

"Showing love and affection to children with Down syndrome would enable them to live their lives and attain their goals. They are entitled to full and effective enjoyment of all fundamental human rights and freedom. They should be allowed to participate fully in the development of their societies on equal basis with others.

"Down syndrome is a genetic disorder that has always been part of a human condition with no known cure yet. It is not a spiritual attack," she said.The foundation caters for the early support for children with Down Syndrome between birth to three years, with learning support, multisensory/child centre activities, mentoring and parental training.

A parent and beneficiary, Mrs. Adaobi Ngige, recalled a bitter experience having to deal with issues of discrimination and trying to get her child into school. "She was denied admission based on her condition but I was fortunate to be introduced to the foundation. Their mentoring helped a lot in stabilising my family."