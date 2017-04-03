Nigeria: Police Charge Politician With Wife's Murder

The Nigerian Police has filed murder charge against a politician and husband of deceased director of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Louisa Eni Umukoro before an FCT High Court.

The Inspector General of Police charged Charles Eni-Umukoro with culpable homicide, which is punishable with death under Section 221 of the Penal Code.

According to the charge signed by Kenneth Ubanwa of the Legal/Prosecution Section of the Force Headquarters, Umukoro allegedly caused the death of the woman by "hitting her on the head which caused internal haemorrhage with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence."

Attached with the charge is an autopsy report from the Department of Morbid Anatomy and Histopathology of the National Hospital in Abuja, which shows that the deceased died from 'subdural haemorrhage' resulting from two bruises on both sides of the neck, which the doctors said are products of 'external force.'

The criminal charge followed a complaint by the deceased family, Eliab U. Ukponmwan of Oredo Local Government Area, Edo State, where they cited several incidents of violence among the two, which they alleged led to the deceased's death on April 22, 2016.

In a petition to the IGP dated August 17, 2016, the family's counsel, Barrister Ezekiel Ugochukwu stated that there exists circumstantial evidence against the husband based on the incidents of the evening of April 21, 2016, when she went to the hospital with head injuries.