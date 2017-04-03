Nigeria: 11 Countries Sign in for Okpekpe Race, Obaseki to Run for Orphans

Benin City — Athletes from 11 countries comprising Kenya, Uganda, Eritrea, Turkey, Germany, Bahrain, Morocco, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Burundi and Nigeria are expected to participate in this year's edition of Okpekpe race, which comes up on May 13. This is as Edo ‎State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has declared his intention to run for an orphanage at the 10km Road Race.

Obaseki announced this while receiving the organisers of the race, led by Mike Itemuagbor at the Edo State Government House yesterday evening.The governor ‎revealed that he decided to run for the Orphanage because he is a trustee of a Non-Governmental Organisation, We Care Trust, owned by the wife of the former governor of the state, Mrs. Lara Oshiomhole.

‎He said the NGO was involved in providing succour to orphans in the state, adding he would use the platform to raise a donation for the cause, while commending the organisers for ensuring that the race enjoyed more recognition internationally and was improved on a yearly basis.

Earlier, the organisers of the race had disclosed that more innovations had been added to the race, such as the use of transponders and trackers to eliminate cheats.

Itemuagbor informed the governor that the Okpekpe race was a IAAF bronze event, which makes the state a tourist centre throughout the duration of the event.

‎He added that the former governor of the state, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole would be made an honorary Grand Patron of Okpekpe Road Race for his contributions to four consecutive editions of the race.

