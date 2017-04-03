Uganda: We Need to Support the Minister of Education

opinion

I have never voted for General Yoweri Museveni nor his party and I think I will never as long as I am sane.

I have never been under any other government because I was just two years old when the self-proclaimed liberators took over power in 1986.

However, I am not too stupid not to recognize some positive changes around amidst the many failures and wrongs. I was, therefore, saddened and sickened by the reactions that accompanied the comments and guidelines made by the minister of education and sports who also happens to be the wife to the president.

I personally think it was a political blunder for the president to appoint his wife a minister, let alone the minister for education that is on life support for one reason or another. Given chance, I would have appointed someone else who is not related to me at all. That's not to mean that she has no right to be a minister.

I have followed public opinion about her comments, especially about absence of money to finance the procurement of sanitary towels for our daughters and prohibition of use of motorbikes (boda bodas) for transportation of children to school and the regulation of school time, and found many of them wanting.

It is particularly worrying when would-be respected people such as Dr Stella Nyanzi go personal and abusive instead of advising. I think Dr Nyanzi was seeking cheap public popularity, and she got it, but society cannot be built when we try to add two wrongs to make a right. We must respect each other even when we disagree!

We need to be very serious; the president made the pledge during the presidential campaigns, but shall we as a country get every basic need and other needs from the government?

Should our wives walk into the hospital with nothing (not even basins and gloves), give birth, get free pampers and clothes for the children, then the children get free education from the government (with free uniforms and other scholastic materials), grow up and get free seedlings and other farm inputs from the government, get free accommodation from the government and later ask the government to provide free food to all Ugandans to be served at the sub-county headquarters?

Meanwhile, the men are in bars and sports betting booths!

We should not encourage the begging and dependency syndrome. It is very dangerous and unsustainable. It is only good for politicians like General Museveni, but not progressive at all.

I have had scenarios where relatives call asking me to send them money for their pregnant wives who are in hospital, as if child-bearing is an accident. People organize weddings and expect to beg from friends and in-laws! Parents are used to free things that even feeding their own children has been taken over by either the government or civil society organizations.

Instead of blaming the president for a broken promise, we should be asking him to fix the economy. Not every parent can afford a car to transport their children to school, but that should not make us too careless to let our children get involved in accidents and other eventualities that we would otherwise have solved if due diligence was done. It is common to find four children loaded on one motorbike!

Anyone who has travelled on Kampala roads, especially in the morning, has witnessed at least an accident involving schoolchildren on boda bodas. I have seen sleeping/dozing children being carried on motorcycles.

Any leader should provide insight and I highly believe the minister was basically doing that. Although the government is providing free or subsidized education, the children still belong to their respective parents and the burden of raising them will squarely first rest on them. To suggest otherwise is to miss the point.

I have always asked the relevant authorities to regulate school hours. It is very dangerous to see children below five years in school vans at 5am and later at 8pm! What are these children being taught? Of course many parents are doing this ignorantly and to others it has become a lifestyle and fashionable.

If the mistake has not been handled yesterday, we can solve it today. Asking where the minister was thirty years ago does not solve the problem. Let's not mix politics and hate of particular individuals and their families in service delivery. Uganda belongs to all of us and can accommodate us all. No one should be more Ugandan than the rest of us.

The author is an internship and graduation projects coordinator at the International University of East Africa.