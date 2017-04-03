2 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF 3 Fail to Lure 15k New Members, Fired

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Zanu-PF supporters (file photo).

ZANU PF in Kariba has fired three senior officials for failing to recruit 15 000 new party supporters.

Mahombekombe district chairman Martin Ndambakuwa, Clever Chitofu and Nomore Gosa who chair Takunda and kuwirirana districts respectively, were last week fired for failing to recruit 5000 new card carrying member each.

Zanu PF is carrying out massive recruitment in which the party has tasked each district to at least recruit 5 000 new members ahead of the 2018 elections.

A highly placed source within the party's Mashonaland west provincial leadership, told NewZimbabwe.com that the three were fired last week by John Yotamu.

Yotamu is the party's Mashonaland west provincial political commissar.

"Kariba MP Isaac Mackenzie attended the meeting which last week resolved to fire party leadership which had failed to deliver. Yotamu had no kind words for the three last week in the meeting. He also ordered the cell leaders to bring him their restructured structures," said the official who declined to be named because he is not allowed to give press statements.

"Ndambakuwa was replaced by an interim committee led by Moses "White" Mpukuta who was also warned against sleeping on duty," the official said.

He said Chitofu and Gosa's districts were merged rendering the two politicians powerless.

"Zanu PF here wants to make sure that come 2018, the party is assured of at least 15000 new voters before the voting date, and all the local party leadership have been advised to work towards that target," he said.

Some of the campaign strategies Zanu PF is using in Kariba include door to door visits.

The party is also dolling out Chinese rice to lure new voters.

Mackenzie's phone went unanswered when NewZimbabwe.com tried to get a comment from him.

Zimbabwe

Hefty Salaries for Idle City Council Bosses

Three Mutare City Council executives who were recently acquitted of gross incompetence will remain at home while… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.