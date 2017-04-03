ZANU PF in Kariba has fired three senior officials for failing to recruit 15 000 new party supporters.

Mahombekombe district chairman Martin Ndambakuwa, Clever Chitofu and Nomore Gosa who chair Takunda and kuwirirana districts respectively, were last week fired for failing to recruit 5000 new card carrying member each.

Zanu PF is carrying out massive recruitment in which the party has tasked each district to at least recruit 5 000 new members ahead of the 2018 elections.

A highly placed source within the party's Mashonaland west provincial leadership, told NewZimbabwe.com that the three were fired last week by John Yotamu.

Yotamu is the party's Mashonaland west provincial political commissar.

"Kariba MP Isaac Mackenzie attended the meeting which last week resolved to fire party leadership which had failed to deliver. Yotamu had no kind words for the three last week in the meeting. He also ordered the cell leaders to bring him their restructured structures," said the official who declined to be named because he is not allowed to give press statements.

"Ndambakuwa was replaced by an interim committee led by Moses "White" Mpukuta who was also warned against sleeping on duty," the official said.

He said Chitofu and Gosa's districts were merged rendering the two politicians powerless.

"Zanu PF here wants to make sure that come 2018, the party is assured of at least 15000 new voters before the voting date, and all the local party leadership have been advised to work towards that target," he said.

Some of the campaign strategies Zanu PF is using in Kariba include door to door visits.

The party is also dolling out Chinese rice to lure new voters.

Mackenzie's phone went unanswered when NewZimbabwe.com tried to get a comment from him.