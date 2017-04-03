Nigeria: Celebrating Women's Creativity With Standing Out

The Wheatbaker Boutique Hotel was a beehive of activities when it hosted a private Collectors' Preview of The Art of Nigerian Women Book as well as the opening of Standing Out II, an art exhibition featuring stunning works by ten female artists of Nigerian descent.

Chaired by the Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika, the high profile event attracted the cream of the Lagos art community who were overwhelmed by the quality of works exhibited in addition to publishing a book that documents works which speak eloquently of how much art has evolved in Nigeria, with women pushing the boundaries.

The Art of Nigerian Women, a 360 page hardcover printed on silk paper, documents works of seventy-five leading and emerging contemporary visual artists - some of Nigeria's brightest. Complementing the artists' works are scholarly essays, features and profiles of women who have influenced and helped shape the art industry in Nigeria.

Renowned art historian and artist, Dele Jegede, Professor Emeritus of Miami University commended the artists for publishing the book noting that "this is a pioneering work, one that deserves a prominent place on the shelves of corporate, institutional, college, and personal libraries. Bosah deserves admiration for the courage and resources ploughed into this work."

In line with the books' focus, Standing Out II, features 26 paintings, photographs, mixed media works, and a stunning thread & ceramic installation created by Ngozi Ezema, Amami Isiuwe, Bunmi Oyesanya-Ayaoge, Data Oruwari, Marcellina Oseghale-Akpojotor, Olawunmi Banjo, Omo Udenta, Ozoz Sokoh, Sade Adebowale &Taiye Idahor.

Adding radiance to the event was Chief Nike Okundaye. Okundaye, best known as Mama Batik, described Chukwuemeka Bosah's book as an interesting, timely gift to Africa and the world that celebrates female artists." Chief Okundaye who has mentored generations of female artists, and won international awards for her ground-breaking work in teaching art to marginalised women in Nigeria and Europe also said: "we are delighted that the powerful work of our female artists is being projected in this beautiful publication."

"The Art of Nigerian Women is a testament to the awesome "rising tide" of female artists in Nigeria, represented by Standing Out II," commented Sandra Mbanefo Obiago of SMO Contemporary Art, the Wheatbaker's long standing art curator.