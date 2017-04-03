Nigeria: Lawyer Asks Bank to Block NBA Accounts

A lawyer, Supo Ojo has written Access Bank managers to suspend transactions on accounts of the Nigerian Bar Association pending the constitution of a caretaker committee of the body.

Ojo had won a case that sacked the NBA executives led by Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN).

The Bar awaits setting up of a caretaker committee by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen. The CJN is the chairman of the Body of Benchers which is statutorily empowered to take over the administration of the NBA in such situations.

The letter dated Friday March 31, 2017, signed by his counsel, Mr. A. C. Ozioko reads in part: "Please be informed that judgment was delivered in the above mentioned suit, on Thursday, March 30, 2017 by Justice Tsoho of the Federal High Court 3, Abuja on the illegality/non - registration of the Amended 2015 NBA Constitution adopted at the Annual General Meeting held in Abuja on August 27, 2015 which the court declared as null and void.

"Consequently, the president, NBA, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), the General Secretary, Mr Isiaka Abiola Olagunju and the Treasurer, Abdullahi Aisha Ado, on behalf of themselves and other national officers, staff, organs, committees, branches, members, representatives and/or any person acting on behalf of or in the name of the NBA have all been divested of the powers of administration and management of the NBA effectively immediately.

"Flowing from the above, the President NBA, the General Secretary, and the Treasurer, who are signatories to account numbers-0000976716, 0694192920 and any other account number held in any name whatsoever by the NBA should not be allowed to operate and manage these accounts from henceforth.

"We refer you to a letter dated Thursday, March 30, 2017, addressed to the AGF Abubakar Malami (SAN), wherein the issues surrounding the administration and management of the NBA have been highlighted as well as the request to take-over the affairs of the Association by the General Council of the Bar until a time when fresh national elections would be conducted.