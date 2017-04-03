Nigeria: NBA Heading for Crisis, As Mahmoud Asks National, Branch Officers to Stay On

With the sack of the national executive of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, by the March 30, 2017 judgment of Justice John Tsoho of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which voided the the body's 2015 constitution, it may yet be in for another crisis.

While the sacked national leadership of the body, led by Mr Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, has directed national officers and that of the 125 branches nationwide to continue to discharge their responsibilities, a lawyer, whose suit led to the voiding of NBA 2015 constitution, Mr Olasupo Ojo, has through his counsel, Mr. A. C. Ozioko, written the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who is the chairman of the Body of Benchers, to immediately constitute a caretaker committee to take over the administration and management of the affairs of the lawyers body, pending the election of new officers for the association under a constitution recognised by the laws of the land.

Ojo also wrote to Access Bank, the official bank of the association, requesting the suspension of operations of NBA accounts with the bank, pending the takeover of the administration and management of the affairs of the association by the caretaker committee set up by the CJN, Justice Onnoghen, in his capacity as chairman of the Body of Benchers, which is statutorily empowered to take over the administration of the NBA in crisis situations.

The Mahmoud executive in a statement by its General Secretary, Mr Isiaka Olaguju, said: "The NBA is making efforts to obtain the full judgment. However, the NBA is aware that challenges to its 2015 Constitutions on similar grounds have been dismissed by the Federal High Court and other courts of coordinate jurisdictions across the country.

"The association has constituted a team, comprising very senior and capable legal practitioners to represent the NBA and if necessary to join the appeal against this decision so as to preserve the continued smooth operation of the association both at the state and national levels.

However, Mr Ozioko in a letter to the CJN, said: "The obvious resultant effect of the court judgment in this case is that the 2016 NBA national officers' election which ushered in the administration of Mahmoud, SAN, has been nullified and voided in its totality in line with relief 3 above granted by the Court, thus the NBA currently does not have a national leadership.

"It is not in doubt that the current 'National Executive Committee' of the NBA whose election has been nullified and voided by the court, is now incapable of functioning as a result thereof.

"To this end, we urge you in the overall interest of the Bar and the profession, as well as to forestall a breakdown of law and order to give immediate effect to the judgment of the Federal High Court in the instant suit and to exercise your powers under the Legal Practitioners Act and the 2001 NBA Constitution."

"We are also conscious of the fact that the public, the nation at large and the international community are watching us and as the professional body of lawyers, our conduct must always be above board.

"Also of concern is that the Bar may lose its respect and moral rectitude to criticise the government and other persons for non-compliance with the rule of law and disobedience to court orders, if we do not immediately give effect to the instant judgment," Ozioko stated.