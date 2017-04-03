Nigeria: Rack Centre Makes Final List in UK Data Centre Awards

Rack Centre, Africa's premium data centre operator has made the final list in two categories in the internationally acclaimed Data Centre Solutions (DCS) awards in the UK.

The Tier 111 Data Centre solution providers, became the only African based Data Centre provider to be finalist in the award's seven years of existence.

Rack Centre, which is located in Lagos, was nominated in the hotly contested category 'Consolidation/Upgrade/Refresh Project of the Year' and the highly coveted 'Data Centre Hosting /Colocation Supplier of the Year' category with other respected providers in the global data centre colocation field.

Managing Director, Rack Centre, Mr. Ayotunde Coker, while commenting on the nominations, said: "We are honoured to be finalist, keeping excellent company with other respected players as Equinix the global data centre colocation provider and other leaders in the data centre field from United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada and Sweden. Rack Centre is world class and operates at international quality standards. Rack Centre was nominated after an initial judging process by international industry experts, this is an affirmation of Rack Centre's global recognition."

The DCS awards are designed to reward product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers operating in Data Centre area.

Rack Centre has been recipient of various awards, both local and international and in 2015 was the first African based Data Centre to win a category in the highly-coveted Data Centre Dynamics, EMEA Awards and finalist in an unprecedented four different categories over three consecutive years.

The DCS award creates the opportunity to showcase Nigeria and Africa in a strategic and hotly contested international award, said Coker, and "therefore a vote for Rack Centre creates an opportunity for an African based Data Centre to be a winner."

Voting has commenced, closes on 28 April 2017 and is open for all, using a business email and address. Emaildomain names such as Gmail, Hotmail, Yahoo, are not accepted for voting.

Rack Centre is the state-of-the-art, Tier III Data Centre, offering carrier-neutral colocation services. It is the most connected in West Africa with all major carriers and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country and direct connection to all undersea cables serving the South Atlantic Coast of Africa.