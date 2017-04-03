3 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Eagles' Poor Club Form Worries Rohr

Tagged:

Related Topics

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed worry over the large number of Europe-based Nigeria internationals who are not regulars in their various clubs.

With the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers looming large the Franco-German tactician has openly expressed his frustration at the lack of playing time his regulars were getting at their European clubs.

Speaking in London after the friendly against Senegal which ended 1-1, Rohr said, "we don't have problems in defence, the only problem we have is some players who started today's game (against Senegal) are not playing for their teams in Europe".

Continuing, the coach said, "Leon Balogun is not playing for Mainz 05, Ekong is also not playing very much for Gent, It's the same problem with Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa at Man City and Leicester City.

" That is the only problem I think we have for now. The defence is okay but we keep working to make it better game after game".

Rohr has kept faith with the duo of William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun in the Eagles central defence since taking over as coach of the team, although Kenneth Omeruo paired Ekong in Zambia , when the Eagles defeated the Chipolopolo 2-1 in Ndola.

Since then Omeruo has reverted to a new role as the right back of the team, and Rohr speaking after the game against Senegal dismissed any fear regarding his defence.

Nigeria

Owners of Abandoned Ships to Forfeit Vessels After One Month

In a bid to ensure safe and secure shipping on the Nigerian territorial waters, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.