Nigeria: Eagles' Poor Club Form Worries Rohr

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed worry over the large number of Europe-based Nigeria internationals who are not regulars in their various clubs.

With the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers looming large the Franco-German tactician has openly expressed his frustration at the lack of playing time his regulars were getting at their European clubs.

Speaking in London after the friendly against Senegal which ended 1-1, Rohr said, "we don't have problems in defence, the only problem we have is some players who started today's game (against Senegal) are not playing for their teams in Europe".

Continuing, the coach said, "Leon Balogun is not playing for Mainz 05, Ekong is also not playing very much for Gent, It's the same problem with Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa at Man City and Leicester City.

" That is the only problem I think we have for now. The defence is okay but we keep working to make it better game after game".

Rohr has kept faith with the duo of William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun in the Eagles central defence since taking over as coach of the team, although Kenneth Omeruo paired Ekong in Zambia , when the Eagles defeated the Chipolopolo 2-1 in Ndola.

Since then Omeruo has reverted to a new role as the right back of the team, and Rohr speaking after the game against Senegal dismissed any fear regarding his defence.