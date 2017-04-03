The ministry of primary and secondary schools has scrapped Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) to schools in the low and medium density areas with effect from next term, a move which is likely to force more children out of schools.

This was revealed by Schools Inspector in the ministry of Education, Edison Mapungwana during a public meeting which was organized African Self Help Assistance Programme (ASAP) in the eastern border city on Friday.

The meeting sought to discuss the exclusion of children from classrooms due to non-payment of school fees.

People wanted to know how beneficiaries of Beam were being selected citing rampant corruption and nepotism in the selection process.

Stakeholders revealed that most deserving students such as orphans and those from poor families were being left out while those from well to do families and those with connections were clandestinely sneaked into the scheme.

Local people also felt that the Beam selection committees should include local councilors as chairpersons since they were elected representatives of people in the community.

In response, Mapungwana said government was scrapping Beam assistance to schools in the low density areas such Mutare Junior school, Barring and Chancellor primary schools.

"Our role as ministry is selecting the beneficiaries through the Beam committees and then forward requests for fund allocation to Ministry of Social Services. Beam is for students from disadvantaged and marginalized communities.

"Beginning of next term, the ministry has scrapped Beam assistance to all schools in low density areas such as Barring, Mutare Junior and Barring," said Mapungwana.

He said as a ministry they feel people who enrol their children in such schools should afford to pay their fees in full.

"Beam is no longer for schools in low density areas. It will now cater for disadvantaged students in high density schools only," said Mapungwana.

The move sparked an outcry from stakeholders who felt that the decision was hurried and effected without wide consultation.

But Mapungwana was adamant saying those who work for the elite should get sufficient salaries to pay for their children enrolled at such schools.

"They should talk to their employers to give them enough money to pay for the fees required," said Mapungwana.

Councilor Sherperd Jojo said the decision was abrupt and would see many students dropping out of the school.

"Most people who stay in the so called low density area are living in abject poverty. Some just inherited the properties but are not gainfully employed.

"Some are orphans and we just conclude that they have all the resources because they are in the medium or low density areas. Some parents are employed as general workers in the low density areas and we cannot clarify them as elite," said Jojo.

BEAM is a government-driven initiative meant to facilitate equal access to basic education by those who cannot afford it.

Its beneficiaries include orphaned and vulnerable children, those living with disabilities or in foster care under poor parents, street children, or children with chronically ill guardians or in child-headed households.

BEAM's major objective is to reduce the number of children dropping out of school and reach out to children who have never been to school due to economic hardships.

The initiative was originally funded entirely by government.