A boy has died as a result of head injuries he sustained from political violence which erupted on the eve of the constituency's house of assembly by-election last October.

Chamunorwa Waenda, of Lydiate Farm, died last week. He was part of the crowd which gathered at Ngoni stadium on October 15 for Temba Mliswa's final rally which was forced to abort by more than 300 Zanu PF supporters who had been mobilized by his rival Ronald Chindedza of Zanu PF.

Mliswa's aborted rally had the backing of the National Electoral Reform Agenda NERA which had some of its principals. MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai and Joice Mujuru were expected to address thousands of people gathered at the venue.

Stone throwing Zanu PF supporters were outnumbered by Mliswa's followers but were assisted by the riot police to disrupt the rally.

MDC-T Vice President, Nelson Chamisa, who had come to support Mliswa at the rally, had his car damaged in the clashes.

Announcing the death of young Waenda, Norton Member of parliament, Temba Mliswa, demanded the arrest of the rowdy Zanu PF youths who caused havoc at that rally.

"It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that I sadly announce the passing on of Chamu. I vividly remember his presence at Ngoni star rally on 15 October. He was unfortunately one among those who sustained injuries from stones wantonly hurled at my supporters by hooligans," said Mliswa.

Some Norton residents, however, questioned the presence of children at political rallies and said it was an abuse of children's rights to force them to partake in politics.

The United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) last year issued a statement condemning the exposure of children to situations which could easily degenerate into violent clashes.

That was after the missing political activist, Itai Dzamara's brother Patson had taken Itai's children to a demonstration against the continued abduction of his brother.