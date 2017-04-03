3 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tobacco Sales Top $47 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

Runyararo Muzavazi — Over 18 million kilogrammes of flue-cured tobacco worth $46,7 million has been sold at the auction floors at an average price of $2,61 since the opening of the floors last month. The figure represents a 39 percent increase compared to tobacco sold during the same period last year when 13 million kilogrammes were sold at an average price of $2,48. The average prices are up by five percent as quality tobacco starts to be delivered at a rate of one million kilogrammes daily.

The latest figures released by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) show that 243 356 bales of tobacco have been sold, while 19 000 bales being rejected.

Reasons for rejection included overweight, mouldy and badly handled tobacco. The highest price recorded was $6 per kilogramme. TIMB spokesperson Mr Isheunesu Moyo said as of Thursday last week, the figures had doubled that of the corresponding season.

"2017 outputs are overwhelmingly high, we have good prices and high volumes of tobacco delivered as well as seasonal exports," said Mr Moyo. This year's marketing season opened with some farmers complaining over the new e-marketing system introduced by TIMB and the payment system, which required them to open bank accounts into which payments would be deposited rather than receiving spot cash at the floors as in previous years.

At least $800 million is likely to be earned by farmers this season.

Zimbabwe

Hefty Salaries for Idle City Council Bosses

Three Mutare City Council executives who were recently acquitted of gross incompetence will remain at home while… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.