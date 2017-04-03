Uganda: Kampala University Graduates 3,014, As Chancellor Retires

Kampala University held what must be ranked the most emotional graduation ceremony which saw their chancellor, Prof Edward Rugumayo, announcing his retirement after 18 years.

He first presided over proceedings for the 14th graduation ceremony at the university's Ggaba campus, awarding degrees and diplomas to 3,014 graduands.

The university, which last year received its charter from the president, saw prof. Rugumayo reminding the graduands to continue their long professional journey, which should include further studies.

"You have reached the important level of your learning. This doesn't (stop you from ) showcasing your intellect but is an opener and foundation to the professional person you shall be," he said.

For his services, Prof. Rugumayo was awarded an honorary PHD in Environmental Sciences in recognition of his contribution to the University. He also becomes the first PHD graduand for the university.

In his report, the founding Vice Chancellor, Prof. Badru Kateregga, urged the graduands to become self-reliant and entrepreneurial.

"You should not bother government or parents about jobs that may not be easily available," he said.

"Am very sure each one of you graduating, went through entrepreneurship training, project planning and management and communication skills."

He added that, these programmes were a firm foundation for the students joining the world of work. Prof. Kateregga informed the guests that the university has purchased the land that houses Ggaba campus on which they had been tenants for the last sixteen years.