2 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Shop Assistant Killed in Robbery in Eastern Cape

A 24-year-old shop assistant was killed during a robbery in the Willowvale area on Saturday night, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said three men walked into the shop at Kulozulu, Nqadu at about 18:20.

One of the men shot the woman, and the three ran away with an undisclosed amount of money that they stole.

The woman died at the scene.

Her name was withheld so that all her family could be notified first.

Police asked that any tip-offs relating to the crime be given to the Willowvale police at 047 499 6200 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Source: News24

