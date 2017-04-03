3 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Owners of Abandoned Ships to Forfeit Vessels After One Month

By Eugene Agha

Lagos — In a bid to ensure safe and secure shipping on the Nigerian territorial waters, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has warned all owners of abandoned Ships/Vessels to urgently remove same on or before 28th of April 2017 or risk sanctions ranging from forfeiture or removal by the Agency at the owners' expense.

The Director General of the Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside who gave the warning in Lagos, said that it was instructive to ensure that Nigerian waters remained safe for navigation to advance maritime interests.

He therefore warned that all abandoned ships would be declared as wrecks and the Agency would ensure that nothing impeded safe navigation by removing them.

In his words, "In line with our mandate on the protection of the marine environment and safety of navigation within Nigerian waters and our powers as the receiver of wrecks; owners of all abandoned ships, vessels and derelicts are sternly warned to seek removal plan permits from the Agency and ensure the removal of these wrecks and derelicts from our waters on or before April 28th, 2017 failure of which would attract appropriate sanction."

