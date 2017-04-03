South Africa: CSA Congratulates Titans On One Day Cup Triumph

Cricket South Africa (CSA) congratulated the Titans on winning the One-Day Cup following their victory by 236 runs in the final against the Warriors at SuperSport Park.

"The Titans are a dominant force in our franchise cricket," commented CSA chief executive, Haroon Lorgat.

"This season they have won two of the three trophies and have contributed meaningfully to the Proteas national cause. They are to be congratulated on their domestic excellence and the high standards they set for themselves."

Aiden Markram (161) and Henry Davids (114) saw the Titans post the highest total in South African franchise cricket history - 425.Faced with an enormous target, the Warriors wilted under pressure and succumbed to 189 all out in 31 overs to hand the home side a domestic limited overs double."Our franchise teams continue to do an excellent job in providing both competitive and entertaining cricket for our fans while nurturing our young players to prepare for higher honours at international level," said Lorgat."We are all excited by the amazing talents we are seeing in our domestic setup. "Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj and Dwaine Pretorius are fine examples of players successfully moving up and performing in the Proteas team during this past season."

Source: Sport24