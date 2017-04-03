2 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Theatre Review - The Play That Goes (Perfectly) Wrong

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

It takes a great deal of skill to be consistently incompetent. To corrupt a famous quote, most of us can manage it sometimes, some of us can manage it most times, but for everyone to manage it all the time, well, that requires real genius. By LESLEY STONES.

The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong does it perfectly, reducing the audience to helpless guffaws in this multi-award-winning romp. It's the loudest I've heard an audience laugh for a long time, with unbridled glee rocking the aisles as the madcap antics are matched with smart humour and brilliant timing.

The plot is simple on one level - an amateur dramatics group is staging an ambitious murder mystery, complete with a sound engineer in the wings and a paucity of functioning props. On another level it's way more sophisticated than the words "farce" or "slapstick" conjure up. There's a finesse and beauty to this production that make the belly laughs ache all the more.

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, the play has graced London's West End and Broadway and won kudos including the 2015 Olivier Award Winner for Best New Comedy. It's been brought to South Africa...

South Africa

Cape Town's Taps Could Really Run Dry

No guarantee of winter rain, scientists say Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.