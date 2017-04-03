South Africa: Theatre Review - The Play That Goes (Perfectly) Wrong

analysis

It takes a great deal of skill to be consistently incompetent. To corrupt a famous quote, most of us can manage it sometimes, some of us can manage it most times, but for everyone to manage it all the time, well, that requires real genius. By LESLEY STONES.

The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong does it perfectly, reducing the audience to helpless guffaws in this multi-award-winning romp. It's the loudest I've heard an audience laugh for a long time, with unbridled glee rocking the aisles as the madcap antics are matched with smart humour and brilliant timing.

The plot is simple on one level - an amateur dramatics group is staging an ambitious murder mystery, complete with a sound engineer in the wings and a paucity of functioning props. On another level it's way more sophisticated than the words "farce" or "slapstick" conjure up. There's a finesse and beauty to this production that make the belly laughs ache all the more.

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, the play has graced London's West End and Broadway and won kudos including the 2015 Olivier Award Winner for Best New Comedy. It's been brought to South Africa...