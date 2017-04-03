analysis

There have been seven motions of no confidence brought against President Jacob Zuma since 2010. While one of these was withdrawn, in all of the others ANC MPs have toed the party line. Also, none of these previous votes has been conducted via a secret ballot. On Sunday Speaker Baleka Mbete said that current parliamentary rules did not allow for a secret ballot and that the matter would need to be debated later before the rules committee. But is this the case?

The ANC often invokes a 2015 High Court ruling that the judiciary cannot interfere in the running of the National Assembly. But some argue that this does not prevent the assembly itself from voting on the matter. With the ANC caucus clearly divided, a secret ballot would provide the only opportunity for dissent without fear of punishment. By MARIANNE THAMM.

In February 2015 the Western Cape High Court dismissed an application by AgangSA to postpone a March 2, 2015 vote on a Motion of No Confidence in President Jacob Zuma. In that instance Agang had asked for Speaker Baleka Mbete not to preside over the vote due to her perceived partiality as well as seeking a secret ballot...