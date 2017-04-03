2 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: No Confidence Vote #8 - Will MPs Be Able to Vote By Secret Ballot?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

There have been seven motions of no confidence brought against President Jacob Zuma since 2010. While one of these was withdrawn, in all of the others ANC MPs have toed the party line. Also, none of these previous votes has been conducted via a secret ballot. On Sunday Speaker Baleka Mbete said that current parliamentary rules did not allow for a secret ballot and that the matter would need to be debated later before the rules committee. But is this the case?

The ANC often invokes a 2015 High Court ruling that the judiciary cannot interfere in the running of the National Assembly. But some argue that this does not prevent the assembly itself from voting on the matter. With the ANC caucus clearly divided, a secret ballot would provide the only opportunity for dissent without fear of punishment. By MARIANNE THAMM.

In February 2015 the Western Cape High Court dismissed an application by AgangSA to postpone a March 2, 2015 vote on a Motion of No Confidence in President Jacob Zuma. In that instance Agang had asked for Speaker Baleka Mbete not to preside over the vote due to her perceived partiality as well as seeking a secret ballot...

South Africa

Cape Town's Taps Could Really Run Dry

No guarantee of winter rain, scientists say Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.