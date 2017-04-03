3 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Pirates Hijack Indian Cargo Ship With 11 Crew Members

An Indian cargo ship Al Kaushar with 11 crew members on board has been hijacked by Somali pirates on its way to Al Mukala port in Yemen from Dubai.

The incident took place on April 1.

All the crew members on the ship belong to Mandavi in Mumbai. It has been learned that armed Somali pirates were responsible for the hijack. The captain of the ship informed the owner that a skiff had approached them seeking water.

The captain had informed the authorities in Dubai about the incident. The owners of the ship want to get in touch with the hijackers to try and figure out how the ship can be repatriated.

Earlier in March, pirates had seized control of a Somali fishing boat to use as a base from which to attack larger ships, a week after Somali pirates hijacked their first commercial vessel since 2012.

Ten Yemeni crew aboard the boat were dumped on shore.

In March this year, the Somali pirates had returned Comoros-flagged oil tanker after five years.

In their heyday in 2011, Somali pirates launched 237 attacks off the coast of Somalia, data from the International Maritime Bureau showed, and held hundreds of hostages.

