3 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Youth Trained in Various Skills

Mendefera — 80 youth in Dubaruwa sub-zone graduated in carpentry, bee farming, poultry as well as in basic computer application.

In a speech he delivered during the graduation event, Mr. Dawit Mengisteab, branch head of NUEYS in the subzone, stated that over 400 youths have become beneficiaries of such vocational training programs and that they are currently they are working in different capacities and thus ensuring their future career.

Mr. Okubai Berhe, head of NUEYS central office, called on the public and private institutions to organize sustainable training programs for the youth and thus enable them upgrade their skills and become productive members of the society.

Administrator of Debarwa subzone, Mr. Abraham Teka urged the graduates to make good use of their knowledge and live up to the nation's expectations.

